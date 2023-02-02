KEWASKUM — Drexel Building Supply is coming to Kewaskum, as the village will move forward with a tax incremental finance district while the company plans a new building of more than 200,000 square feet.
Drexel and the village announced the development this week.
“We saw an opportunity to go direct to our consumers with the acquisition of McMahon (& Co.) and have been elated over the experience we have had working with the McMahon team,” Joel Fleischman, president of Drexel Building Supply, said in a statement. “As we continue with our strategy of growth and vertical integration we became excited about the opportunity to grow with the village of Kewaskum.”
The acquisition of McMahon was announced recently.
According to information released this week by the village, Drexel expects to initially employ nearly 100 people at the new facility. The company plans to break ground on the new facility this year, in a new industrial park the village has called the “Blue Door District.”
“The Blue Door District will be located on the north end of the Village along Hwy 28 approximately one-half mile west of US-45,” according to a village press release issued on Wednesday.
Village Administrator Adam Gitter said the full area of the industrial park will be in a new TID of about 80 acres, though some of it will not be developable. He said the Drexel development will use between 20 and 30 acres, and there will likely be about 30 developable acres left.
Village information stated that Drexel began working with the village on the development in 2022. The Village Board had a number of closed sessions which referenced TID 4 and development negotiations; no information was available at that time due to the matters being in closed sessions.
“Kewaskum has an increased focus on what the future of the village will look like. Having a distinguished company, such as Drexel, investing in our community is exciting on many levels. Not only will this provide ample job opportunities and have a positive impact on the village financially, we are also showcasing that Kewaskum is a destination for quality business growth and expansion,” Gitter said in the village’s press statement.
The village will need to follow a number of steps to create the TID. Gitter said the village has scheduled meetings of the Plan Commission and the Joint Review Board to review the new TID 4 on Feb. 28; a number of other steps will be required after that.
“The timeline is tight, but we’re moving fast, because Kewaskum has the ability to move at the speed of business,” Gitter said Wednesday.
Economic Development Washington County was involved in the planning for the development.
“I am proud that EDWC, Washington County and the village of Kewaskum have worked shoulder to shoulder on this catalytic project. Drexel’s visionary development will create family-sustaining jobs which are key to a prosperous community for years to come. I welcome Drexel’s expansion into Washington County and I congratulate President (David) Spenner, Administrator Gitter and their entire team on the largest one-time economic development project in Kewaskum’s history,” County Executive Josh Schoemann said in the press release.
According to the information release, Drexel is looking for people to fill positions at the new facility, and whose interested should visit https://www.drexelteam.com/careers/.
Those interested in information about available land in the business park can contact Gitter at 262-626-3623 or agitter@village.kewaskum. wi.us.