CAMPBELLSPORT — Drexel Building Supply announced this week they have agreed in principle to merge with McMahon and Company, a leading supplier of doors and millwork in Wisconsin, although the acquisition will not be official under December 31.
Drexel Building Supply, an employee-owned company, started in 1985 in Campbellsport, Wisconsin by Albert and Joan Fleischman with four team members. It has been named 12 years in a row as a Wisconsin Top Workplace by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Top Workplaces program. With the acquisition of McMahon, Drexel will grow to 10 locations with over 700 team members.
McMahon Company was established in 1996 and has operated as a family-owned business for over 25 years in Jackson, where it employs approximately 50 people. McMahon’s products include steel and fiberglass entry doors, hardware, locks, lighting, interior doors, and wood moldings. The company services builders and contractors in residential and commercial new construction and remodeling applications.
Drexel plans to integrate the McMahon business into Eastern, Central, and North Central Wisconsin to focus on efficiency and quality. McMahon’s leadership, including Patrick McMahon, Sean McMahon, and Kim Mather, as well as their entire team, will remain a key part of the business, according to a Drexel press release. All team members of McMahon will be offered careers at Drexel Building Supply Future plans for Drexel include growing into a new facility that will double capacity. The state-of-the-art facility is projected to surpass $50 million in revenue and employ 100 fulltime, well-trained team members, poised to open sometime in 2024. The operation will be known as Drexel Doors & Millwork. Plans for the location are still in development.