WEST BEND — Dunham’s Sports announced it will have the grand opening for its new West Bend store on Friday, and there will be specials running all weekend long.
According to the release, the first 75 customers who make a purchase on Friday will receive a Dunham’s gift card for varying amounts, one of which will be for $100, on Saturday the first 50 people to make a purchase will receive a Dunham’s Sports T-shirt and on Sunday the first 50 people to make a purchase will receive a Dunham’s Sports baseball cap.
The 41,000-square-foot Dunham’s in the former Boston Store at 1291 W. Paradise Drive will offer expanded footwear and apparel departments, and a large hunting, fishing, camping and water sports area.
“In addition, Dunham’s Sports will offer an expanded selection of equipment for all team sports from youth through adult, a large golf department, a broad selection of indoor and outdoor games, Go-Carts and Mini-Bikes, work wear, denim, hydration and much more,” said the release.
The store will also feature apparel from big-name brands, including Under Armour, Carhartt, Yeti and more, according to the release.
“Dunham’s Sports is focused on delivering the name brands customers are looking for across its full assortment, while delivering great value,” said the release. “Both tie directly into Dunham’s Sports motto, ‘Big Names ... Low Prices.’” This is Dunham’s 22nd location in Wisconsin, and one of over 240 locations across 24 states.
According to the release, Dunham’s was started in 1937 as Dunham’s Bait and Tackle, and now has grown into “the leading full-line sporting goods chain in secondary and tertiary markets in the United States.”