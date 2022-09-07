SLINGER — E.H. Wolf and Sons, Inc., one of Wisconsin’s largest petroleum companies, has just completed acquiring Wolf Brothers Fuels, a gas station in Richfield at 1985 Highway 175.
E.H. Wolf and Sons, based in Slinger, is a petroleum company that has been in business for 81 years. The company was started by Roy Wolf in 1941, and has passed through the family since then, currently owned by the third generation of the Wolf family with members of the fourth generation working there.
“Today, they are one of the largest petroleum companies in Wisconsin and continuously rank in the top 75 largest privately held companies in Wisconsin,” said E.H. Wolf Vice President of Sales and Marketing Brad Gulbrandson.
“Edward H. Wolf and Sons is the largest Chevron lubricant marketers in the state, in addition they also carry Petro Canada, and Phillips 66 lubricants. They are also one of the largest fuel providers in the State with access to a wide range of gasoline, premium diesel fuels and fuel additives,” Gulbrandson continued.
The acquisition of Wolf Brothers Fuels was complete and effective on Sept. 1. Gulbrandson said that the acquisition occurred at this time because the owners of Wolf Brothers are retiring.
“Edward H. Wolf and Sons is delighted that Wolf Brothers Fuels has joined the family business and we look forward to partnering with their customers,” he said.
According to company information provided by Gulbrandson, Wolf Brothers will continue operating with the merger, and through the acquisition, Wolf Brothers customers will have access to more product lines and additional services.
“The operations for Wolf Brothers Fuels will be absorbed into Edward H. Wolf and Sons and all of their resources will create synergies for its customers,” Gulbrandson said. “It will provide the Wolf Brothers Fuel’s customer the ability to access not only fuel oil products, but also propane, lubricants, DEF and other ancillary products.”
Padrick Dunn, marketing manager for E.H. Wolf and Sons, added that the company will also seek to be a part of the Richfield community, beyond just owning a business in it.
“I would just like to add that along with this acquisition we will also support the community around the Richfield area. As a family-owned business our top priority is safety and to help support the community that supports us,” Dunn wrote in an email.