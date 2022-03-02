WEST BEND — Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), congratulated West Bend Tuesday for completion of Forge Place, a new road funded in part by a $250,000 Transportation Economic Assistance (TEA) grant. The road, which had a total project cost of $2.1 million, will provide access to a new Milwaukee Tool manufacturing plant that will create 50 new jobs.
“We’ve worked hard over the last three years to fix more than 1,770 miles of highways and more than 1,250 bridges across our state, and the completion of Forge Place will continue to improve and expand Wisconsin’s infrastructure,” said Evers. “This is a great example of how we can connect the dots in our state, making strategic investments to bolster our economy and support our communities. Milwaukee Tool has a rich history in Wisconsin and is known worldwide as a maker of high-quality products, so we’re glad that we could help make this project happen in West Bend.”
Forge Place runs east from the existing South River Road and Rail Way intersection to Milwaukee Tool’s 94,700-square-foot facility. The company’s West Bend manufacturing facility will be expandable up to 185,000 square feet to accommodate future growth.
“WisDOT’s support, through its TEA grant, made a significant impact on our ability to provide the critical transportation infrastructure needed to support Milwaukee Tool’s project,” said Mayor Christophe E. Jenkins. “Forge Place will also serve future developments in the newly-created West Bend Manufacturing Center.”
Milwaukee Tool is investing $10 million to construct the plant, which will open in 2022, and another $12 million in specialized equipment to make hand tools for professional electricians and utility linemen.
Construction of the new facility is complete and production equipment is being installed. The plant is expected to be operational this spring.