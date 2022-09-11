HARTFORD — Brewed Omen will hold its grand opening in the Millstream Building on Sept. 17, during the New Kids on the Block Party in downtown Hartford. Visitors will be able to stop by the new tasting room to try a selection of local and craft beers, specialty cocktails and small, shareable plates.
“We’re super excited, it’s been a long time coming. There were a fair amount of challenges, but we’re excited,” said Brewed Omen owner Bill Ohm. “Everyone who sees this space has been super excited.”
Brewed Omen manager Kyle Sikora echoed those statements.
“It’s pretty exciting. We just moved all the furniture into the space last weekend and we’re training employees,” said Sikora. “We had one of our soft openings already. It’s just, you get that little bit of nervousness, but you get that adrenaline rush going, too. We have a lot of people that are excited that we hear about. We’re excited that they’re excited, and we’re excited to be finally open.”
According to Ohm, there will be a couple more soft openings over the next week as staff is trained before the grand opening.
During the grand opening, there will also be the New Kids on the Block Party in downtown Hartford. Brewed Omen has a permit to sell beer to people who then can take it out to the party.
“We chose the 17th, and after we chose that, and we didn’t really tell anybody, there’s a bunch of new businesses on Main Street, and they’re throwing a New Kids on the Block Party,” said Sikora. “So, actually right outside our front door the street is going to be closed and there is going to be a band ... a rock wall, food and bag games. We actually got a picnic permit, so we will be serving some beer in plastic cups and wristbands, so you can take your beer outside and hang out at the block party too.”
Besides the picnic permit, there aren’t any big plans for the grand opening, but a great response is expected, according to Ohm and Sikora.
“Based on the excitement that we are hearing and all the questions of ‘When are you opening? When are you opening?’ We are expecting a big crowd,” said Sikora of their community engagement and talk about the block party.
To check out Brewed Omen during its grand opening head to downtown Hartford. Brewed Omen is in the basement of the Millstream Building at 120 N. Main St.