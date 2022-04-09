WEST BEND — The Exclusive Company is closing all of its stores due to the sudden passing of its founder and owner James “Mr. G” Giombetti, according to a Facebook post Thursday.
Mr. G started The Exclusive Company in his hometown of West Bend in 1956. Over 66 years, it became a popular and thriving chain with stores across Wisconsin. It is America’s oldest full-line independent record store.
According to the Facebook post, Mr. G was often asked who his favorite artists were. His response was always “anyone who records and/or performs with passion, makes the most of their talent, gives 100 percent at all times, and always gives the public their money’s worth.”
That is the attitude he had to run The Exclusive Company every day.
Mr G. was known for his thousands of radio ads. His goal was to ensure The Exclusive Company would “always provide the largest selection of music at the lowest price” for music lovers of all ages.
“We feel it is important to continue our traditional participation and support of Record Store Day on Saturday, April 23,” the Facebook post said. “Our stores in Green Bay, Appleton, Oshkosh, Milwaukee and Greenfield will all participate as usual with a full complement of special Record Store Day releases.”
The Exclusive Company said they will announce their plans for closing each store individually in the coming days. The locations still open will have “never before seen savings” on all music, equipment and accessories. All the stores will go through a liquidation of their entire inventory.
“Mr. G was The Exclusive Company and The Exclusive Company was Mr. G,” the post said. “Sadly and simply, The Exclusive Company cannot, and should not, go on one without the other.”
While the other locations are still open, the West Bend location has already closed, but reopened as Beat Goes On Records & More on April 6. Beat Goes On owners Joe and Mary Zaremba said they wanted to “ensure we keep this iconic Downtown West Bend business where it belongs.”
Their goal is to keep serving the music lovers in the community and continue the tradition of selection, quality and service. Beat Goes On is at 144 N. Main St. in West Bend.