Faith & Giggles calls on parents after shoplifting at Local Collective

HARTFORD — A day after The Local Collective posted on Facebook about its most recent shoplifting incident, and changes to store policy on the age required to enter without an adult, Faith & Giggles, another downtown Hartford shop, spoke out Wednesday on Facebook about the rise in disrespect it’s seen from some teenage customers.
Jason Wix, who owns Faith & Giggles with his wife Wendy, said that they haven’t dealt with nearly as many issues as The Local Collective this summer, but they have still experienced a lack of respect from some younger customers. Faith & Giggles has had two shoplifting incidents compared to seven at The Local Collective.
“You can talk to just about any business, organization or agency and you will hear pretty much the same thing about what they are seeing,” read the post. “Lack of respect. Lack of respect for people, property, authority and sadly, each other.”
According to Wix, they have had kids try to ride their scooters into the store and start water fights using water from the cooler they provide to shoppers in the store. He added that they understand some of it is kids being kids, but that parents need to talk with their kids about respect.
“Parents have to tell their kids that you have to be respectful and things like that,” Wix said. “I would want to know if this was happening in our downtown and our kids were allowed to go downtown alone. I would want to make sure it wasn’t them creating this type of a distraction and problem in the businesses downtown.”
According to Wix, most of the younger shoppers they have are respectful, and he hates that a group of kids are giving all of them a bad rap.
“The hard part about this post is, we don’t want to shame anyone, we don’t want a barrage of negative comments, and we don’t want to disregard so many awesome young people that we do see (and we DO see you!!), most of them come in, shop, say please and thank you; just so darn pleasant! Thank you for that, you make us so proud,” read the Facebook post from Faith & Giggles.
Wix added that he just felt something just needed to be said finally.
“That’s why we put that post out there, like a reminder to talk to your kids, and, like I said, if it was my kids, I would want to know,” said Wix.
According to the post on the Faith & Giggles’ Facebook page, they ask parents to talk with their kids about showing respect and to “encourage them to speak up and stand up what is right when their friends are doing something they know isn’t right.”
Downtown shops
To see how other businesses are being treated by their teenage clientele, the Daily News reached out to several in the downtown Hartford area. Not every business we contacted had someone available to speak when called.
AJ Sports Collectables
“Well this is the first time I’ve kind of heard about what’s happened at the other stores and everything,” said AJ Sports Collectables manager Chris Brauer. “We did have a lot of kids in in the summer. I would say there is probably a collective group that we just keep an eye on. They don’t really do anything, but kids are kids, though. I would say that we haven’t really had any major problems. I would say, if anything, we just keep an eye on them. Maybe they’ll grab a card and they’ll forget that they have to pay for it or whatever, and we’ll stop them obviously and they’re apologetic about it. So, no big problems here at all, but we do keep an eye on it.”
Brauer added that they have some video games in the back and kids will slam the controllers at times, but they haven‘t experienced any shoplifting.
Horizon Outfitters
Horizon Outfitters owner Elizabeth Meyer, who owns the store with her husband Robert Ott, said that they haven’t experienced any shoplifting or felt a need to change any policy about teenagers coming into their store.
“We are vigilant. No (we haven’t had any instances of shoplifting or disrespect) knock on wood,” said Meyer.
Expedition Supply
“We are pretty respected here. I mean we’re the only skate shop and it’s kind of like a hangout spot here,” said Expedition Supply manager Kegan Raasch. “There’s mostly been people that are really respectful. We do have a couple people, there’s a few people that have, like, made prank calls and whatnot. But, that’s kids being kids.”
Raasch added that it has been a while since they have caught anyone shoplifting. That is unless someone has been really good at it, he joked.
