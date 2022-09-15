Fill n Chill in Slinger holds ribbon cutting

SLINGER — Fill n Chill is open for business after a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday by the Slinger Business Network for Slinger’s newest addition.
The frozen yogurt bar features 15 frozen yogurt flavors and and over 30 toppings for everyone who stops in to create their own unique frozen treats. Their menu also features mozzarella sticks, mac and cheese bites and fro-yo floats.
“Thanks to the SBN members, village officials and local residents that were able to stop out yesterday and help welcome the Beaudry family as the new owners of Slinger’s Fill n Chill with their official ribbon cutting! We are so excited to have your business in our community and members of the SBN,” said a post on the Slinger Business Network facebook page.