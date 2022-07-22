WASHINGTON COUNTY — U.S. Representative Scott Fitzgerald introduced the Making the CFPB Accountable to Small Business Act to repeal Section 1071 of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, which requires lenders to collect and report 12 data points in connection with credit applications made by women- or minority-owned businesses as well as all small businesses, on Wednesday.
“Because every small business loan and small business borrower is unique, it is virtually impossible to draw valid comparisons of terms from one loan to the next to gauge fair lending compliance. Fears of unfounded fair lending violations will lead to homogenized loan terms, less customization of small business loans to meet borrowers’ needs, and reduction in access to credit,” said the release.
“President Biden’s woke agenda has come for community banks and credit unions, said Rep. Fitzgerald, in the release. “The Biden administration’s overregulation of the banking industry, all in the name of equity, is squeezing community lenders who cannot afford the costs associated with compliance.”
“The 2018 Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act provided relief from the harms of Dodd-Frank to the community banks and credit unions who had nothing to do with the financial crisis,” according to the release.
However, according to the release, many of these smaller institutions still face daunting challenges due to regulations.
According to a release, the introduced legislation would also require the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to presume that size and sophistication- based tailoring of regulations are needed in Small Business Regulatory Enforcement Fairness Act (SBREFA) panel reviews.
“Congress intended to enhance and improve the ability of federal agencies to thoroughly understand how their rules impact small firms and concordantly use that information to eliminate unnecessary burdens on those entities. Over time, the SBREFA process has been treated as merely a check-the-box initiative where outreach is made to [Small Entity Representatives,] but their feedback is not adopted in the final rulemaking,” according to the release.
“Wisconsin lenders will be at risk if Section 1071 is implemented and bureaucrats fail to consider the needs of small businesses,” Fitzgerald said in the release.