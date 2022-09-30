WASHINGTON COUNTY — U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis., announced Thursday he and other area legislators are asking the federal government to investigate Chinese corporation Man Wah Holdings for stealing intellectual property from Raffel Systems in Germantown He sent bipartisan letters, which were also signed by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., and Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
“Chinese corporations have long engaged in [Intellectual Property (IP)] theft of American companies to get a global competitive advantage. Without regard for the impact of their actions, Man Wah Holdings stole business from a small, Wisconsin company and purposely worked to injure their business,” said Fitzgerald, in a release.
According to the release, Man Wah Holdings used Raffel Systems’ name for a knock-off of one of Raffel’s products, which the Germantown company held a patent for.
According to Fitzgerald, this action stole business from Raffel Systems and damaged their brand’s public reputation due to faulty products being put on the market under their name.