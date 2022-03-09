WEST BEND — Florida-based developer Corta Development has officially secured four national commercial retail brands — including Five Below and Big Lots — to fill the former Shopko site at 1710 South Main Street, West Bend officials announced Monday.
Two additional national retailers are finalizing leases and will be announced soon. Developers’ agreement negotiations are complete, and the project site plan will proceed to the Plan Commission for review and approval April 6.
“Our West Bend community expressed a desire for the city to prioritize this site for redevelopment,” said Mayor Christophe E. Jenkins. “The Common Council unanimously supported this project, and we look to seeing it come to fruition within the next year.”
Corta closed on the vacant 94,000-square-foot site on Dec. 27. Since then, Corta secured tenant leases and has prepared plans for significant remodeling of the site, including an addition to the south end of the existing structure in place of a former garden center.
This is the third vacant Shopko property Corta has redeveloped in Wisconsin following recent projects in Fond du Lac and Sheboygan.
“We have a national retail client base and understand how to reshape Shopko stores for optimal value for both the tenants and the community,” said Corta Principal Cory Presnick. “West Bend’s location is attractive due to its commercial growth opportunities and pro-development administration.”
The Washington County Brownfields Site Redevelopment Program (SRP) and Economic Development Washington County assisted with the financial feasibility of the project as the site is an underutilized property for which redevelopment may be complicated due to the potential presence of a hazardous substance.
“This is the first time the Washington County SRP is deploying a special Site Redevelopment segment of the county’s Impact Fund,” said Christian Tscheschlok, CEcD, executive director for EDWC.