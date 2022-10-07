Former West Bend resident named to leadership role at Arizona college

WEST BEND — Yavapai College in Prescott, Arizona announced that Dr. Marylou Mercado, a lifelong West Bend resident until 2018, has been named their new dean of the School of Health & Wellness and School of Science & Engineering, on Thursday.
“I am a first-generation Hispanic community college graduate with an AAS in nursing. My passion is for community college students and families by providing pathways to affordable educational opportunities so that they may be successful in our local communities,” Mercado said in the release.
According to the release, Mercado will oversee health sciences, math, science, physical education and the Adult Basic Education program at Yavapai College.
In her role as the health sciences dean she will also focus on launching the college’s new registered nurse (RN) and Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) programs.
“Dr. Mercado is a hardworking, determined professional who is the perfect fit for this position,” said Dr. Diane Ryan, vice president of academic affairs, in the release. “Her passion for student success is second-tonone, and Yavapai College is lucky to have her as its new Dean.”
Before moving into her new role, Mercado was the nursing program director and the associate dean of math, science and physical education, according to the release.