WEST BEND — Moraine Park Technical College held a community forum Monday, getting out information to residents about a referendum to fund $55 million in improvements for MPTC, which is on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
MPTC President Bonnie Baerwald made a presentation on the referendum and the projects it would fund, if it passes in November, at the beginning of the forum. There were only a few questions posed at the end of the presentation, clarifying some of the project details.
According to information shared by Baerwald, the referendum for MATC on the Nov. 8 will ask voters whether the technical college system should be authorized to take out $55 million in debt to fund four significant projects for MPTC, which debt would then be funded over the next 20 years through additional taxes to pay it down.
“This project has been in planning for two years,” Baerwald said.
She said the tax impact, if the referendum passes, would be approximately $21 per year per $100,000 property value. A person owning a $250,000 property in the MPTC district, therefor, would pay $52.50 per year toward the referendum.
The MPTC district includes Washington, Dodge, Fond du Lac and Green Lake counties, as well as small portions of several other counties.
Baerwald also noted that under state statute, MPTC can only borrow up to $15. Million every two years without a referendum.
“If we want to do anything beyond $1.5 million, we have to either raise money through private funding or go to referendum,” Baerwald said.
The four projects to be funded would upgrade and add spaces for a number of programs through the technical college campuses.
Advanced manufacturing and trades project, Fond du Lac campus, $13.7M
The project would remodel 30,000 square feet of space, according to project information, creating specialized labs and classrooms for instruction in software training, programming, product design, manufacturing and robotics.
Baerwald said the district is projected to have 14,000 open jobs in manufacturing over the next 10 years; the new space would both serve local
workforce needs, and provide opportunities to high school students in the district with advanced education opportunities.
Manufacturing, automation and robotics lab project, West Bend campus, $18.5M
Project information indicated the new lab, planned for construction in West Bend, would allow MPTC to bring seven new manufacturing programs to that campus. It would also allow MPTC to save money, through the technical college being able to hold more programming on campus, rather than renting and staffing a current location in Jackson.
Fire training facility, $9.3M
As part of the referendum, if the funding passes, MPTC would be purchasing a parcel of 25 to 30 acres to construct a fire training facility to provide education and training for all fire departments in the district area.
Baerwald said MAPT’s training apparatus for firefighters currently include a trailer and small tower at the Beaver Dam MPTC campus.
The referendum project and a new location would allow for construction of new facilities, to provide hands-on training in live fire conditions, burning with props and controlled fire situations, and she said they were looking for a location central to the district, to make it accessible to fire departments throughout the multicounty area.
Health and Human Services project, Fond du Lac campus, $13.3M
The project planned would add onto and remodel the Health and Human Services wing at MPTC in Fond du Lac, adding simulation spaces modeling real-world clinics and labs, and updating labs and classrooms for radiography, medical lab technician, surgical technology and respiratory therapy programs.
Project information stated that the plan would allow more advanced healthcare training and increase the number of certifications the campus can support each year.