WEST BEND — The Downtown Business Improvement District Façade Grant Committee will meet Monday to act on this year’s grant recipients in the downtown program.
The BID Façade Grant Committee met Feb. 1. While the committee had been scheduled to act on awarding grants at that meeting, it delayed action to allow more time for consideration of the four qualifying applications that came in by Jan. 31.
The BID has $25,000 budgeted for façade grants in 2023, according to BID budget documents. Each of the four applications being considered are asking for the full grant amount of $25,000, though the committee could choose to allocate lesser amounts of funding to multiple applications.
The applications were:
■ 111 S. Main St., where Augustine Financial is located, to continue ongoing work to fully rehabilitate the river-facing façade of the building.
■ The buildings at 161 N. Main St., where Sal’s Pizza is located, for new façade paneling, a wooden balcony deck, a new entrance on the east side of the building and other items to improve the façade’s appearance.
■ 149 to 155 N. Main St., owned by Beth Rose, to cover deteriorating brick on the river-facing façade of the building, beautifying the areas of rotting or breaking bricks and improving the façade to match the front of the building. The project would also include adding a patio to the back of the building.
■ The Bend Theatre at 125 N. Main St., removing a vent and replacing it with concrete block, painting to make the concrete match cream city brick, adding The Bend logo and adding a spotlight in the new area, as well as façade cleaning and other items.
The BID Board exists to promote orderly development of the Downtown Business District, by providing an organizational and funding mechanism to promote the downtown and provide recommendations to the Common Council, according to its page on the city of West Bend website.
The BID Façade Grant Program is a BID initiative which funds financial support for downtown revitalization efforts. The grants are designed to make building revitalization projects more feasible by providing matching funds for up to 50% of a project’s costs. The program only offers grants to business buildings in the BID district, and gives preference to projects that are river-facing or preserve historical building attributes.