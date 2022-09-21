BEAVER DAM — Hartland-based Fox Bros. Piggly Wiggly will be the new owners of Beaver Dam’s Piggly Wiggly store.
It will be the 10th store, and third largest behind Oconomowoc and Slinger, in the Fox Bros. chain, according to David Dickelman, director of marketing and merchandising for Fox Bros.
The Beaver Dam store is owned by Daryl and Brenda Schoenfeld, who purchased it in 2008. Daryl Schoenfeld started working at the store in 1979 as a bagger, and through the years “wore lots of different hats,” eventually becoming general manager before they purchased the store.
Schoenfeld said Monday that “barring any unforeseen circumstances,” Fox Bros. will take over the store on Sunday. He said all of the approximately 90 Beaver Dam employees have been offered jobs.
Schoenfeld said he and his wife are retiring and will “enjoy the fruits of our labor.” They plan on visiting family and “catching up with the grandkids.”
Schoenfeld said when the couple decided to retire, they met with Piggly Wiggly corporate officials, which facilitated the purchase by Fox Bros.
Fox Bros. Piggly Wiggly is the only 100% employee-owned grocery chain in Southeastern Wisconsin. It has nine other locations, including Hartland, Oconomowoc, Slinger, Jackson, Hubertus, Hartford, Port Washington, Saukville, and West Bend.
The first store was opened in 1988 in Hartland. Fox Bros. added a second location in Oconomowoc in 1997. In 2004 the Oconomowoc store was relocated to a new state-of-the-art location across the street, increasing in size to 50,000 square feet.
Bob Fox retired from day-to-day operations in 2006 while Pat Fox remained as president and co-owner. Pat Fox later acquired full ownership of Fox Bros. in 2010.
In 2011 Fox Bros. bought four Piggly Wiggly corporate stores, increasing the Fox Bros. group to a total of six Wisconsin store locations. These stores are in Richfield/Hubertus, Jackson, Saukville, and Slinger, Wisconsin. With this business expansion, and the addition of another 325 employees, Pat’s wife, Lori, became an active partner in the business.
Since 2014 Fox Bros. Piggly Wiggly has added three new locations with stores in Hartford, Port Washington, and West Bend. Fox Bros. employs more than 800 people.
In 2007 Fox Bros. Piggly Wiggly developed its own homemade bratwurst, summer sausage, and snack stick products, which were made fresh daily at the Oconomowoc location. With the additional stores and growing demand for Fox Bros. brats, the production facility was moved to Hartford in 2018 and currently all award-winning brats, sausages, and snack sticks are produced and distributed from the Hartford location.
On April 22, 2017 Lori and Pat Fox sold the company to the Fox Bros. team members and Fox Bros. Piggly Wiggly became Wisconsin’s only 100% employee owned grocery chain.