Fuel tank installed at Hartford airport

HARTFORD — Hartford announced progress on a project to install a new Jet A fuel tank at the Hartford Municipal Airport, on Tuesday.
According to Hartford City Administrator Steve Volkert, the Jet A fuel tank was installed on July 18, after several weeks of work preparing the area for its installation had been completed.
According to a post on the Hartford Facebook page, the tank is expected to be up and running on Sept. 1.
“This is a new addition to the existing fuel options available to aircraft at the airport. This is not only used by jets but also the medical helicopters, which have been housed out at the airport,” according to the post. “A handful of businesses within the area also use this level of fuel.”
Hartford Airport Director Darryl Kranz said that Hartford makes 50 cents per gallon of gas sold, currently, during a common council meeting on June 29. The sale of Jet A fuel will only add to the city’s revenues from fuel sales at the airport.