GERMANTOWN — The Gateway Corporate Park off Holy Hill Road in Germantown is expanding yet again, as just shy of 56 acres are being added to it for the development of another large industrial building.
The Germantown Plan Commission approved site and building plans for a 233,327-square-foot industrial building at W210-N12975 Gateway Crossing, as well as an amendment to the planned development district the corporate park is in.
“The PDD amendment is a necessary step to complete the Gateway Corporate Park development as planned,” Germantown Community Development Director Jeff Retzlaff said at the March 14 Plan Commission meeting.
The PPD amendment added 55.9 acres to the Gateway Corporate Park district. According to information Retzlaff shared at the meeting, it will go to the Village Board Monday for final approval.
Planned development districts are used by municipalities to adjust zoning requirements, to create a district with its own specific set of regulations to allow for certain developments, when there is not an existing district type that meets a development’s particular needs.
According to Retzlaff, the Gateway Corporate Park PPD was created to allow for different setbacks and parking rules than are used in other village zoning types. He said it was established in 2020, two years into the development, because of how the developer wanted to arrange multiple buildings with shared parking.
“It (the PDD) creates the flexibility for parking and it allows the buildings to effectively be closer together, which by my perspective helps us out at the very end when we develop No. 7, which would be located just south of Rockfield Road, so we can build in the type of buffering and set back (we want),” Retzlaff said.
The building approved earlier this month will be called Zilber 5, it being the fifth building in the park constructed by the Zilber Property Group. The first four buildings ranged from 146,000 square feet to 706,000 square feet.
The building will be set up for multiple tenants, according to information submitted to the village. Retzlaff said it could be set up in different ways for multiple tenants, and some details of the building and rooftop HVAC equipment will not be available until tenants are specified.