Germantown resident Young named to Titan 100

GERMANTOWN — Germantown resident and 3Up Metal Works President Jason Young was named to the 2023 Wisconsin Titan 100, a program that recognizes Wisconsin’s top 100 CEOs and C-level executives, by Titan CEO and Wipfli LLP, on Oct. 27. According to a release from Titan CEO, Young’s leadership has led to a substantial growth in work orders, revenue and employment at 3Up Metal Works, a Milwaukee-based metal fabrication company that Young bought in December 2020.
“The people honored by Titan 100 are a very distinguished group, one that I’m grateful to be included in,” said Young, in the release. “This honor is a result of teamwork on many levels. I thank everyone who has supported me, and contributed to 3Up Metal Works, for making it possible.”
Before Young owned 3Up Metal Works, he spent 12 years in managerial roles at manufacturing, construction equipment, product distribution and roofing companies, and six years serving in the U.S. Marine Corps and another six in the Wisconsin Army National Guard, according to the release.
Along with Young, the Titan 100 honorees’ businesses employ a total of 100,000 individuals and generate $36 billion in annual revenue, according to the release.
“The Titan 100 are shaping the future of the Wisconsin business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation,” said Jaime Zawmon, president of Titan CEO, in the release.
“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli, we congratulate all the Titan 100 winners,” said Gina Skibo, partner at Wipfli, in the release. “It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in Wisconsin. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance here in Wisconsin and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved.”
All of the 100 honorees, including Young, will be honored at a ceremony held at the Fiserv Forum on Jan. 12, they will be included in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and have a feature profile online at bit.ly/3DNXgQu (profiles will be there after the awards ceremony on Jan. 12).