GERMANTOWN — The Holiday Inn Express in Germantown, at W177-N9675 Riversbend Lane, has the approvals it needs to move forward on expanding this year.
The Germantown Village Board on Monday approved amending the planned development district that the hotel is in. That approval was needed because the planned development district was previously approved and changed with different plans from what is now moving forward.
Community Development Director Jeff Retzlaff said concept plans in 2016 called for greater expansion of the building to four stories and about 130 guest rooms in total, as well as significantly greater parking space to accommodate such additional rooms.
“The current proposal, in 2022, is to expand the hotel, but not as much,” he said.
Stay up-to-date on all the latest Washington County news with a print subscription to the Daily News: https://bit.ly/dailynews_sub
The current plan — which already received site plan approval at last month’s Plan Commission meeting — is to add a third story to the hotel with 26 additional guest rooms. The building currently has 74 rooms, so it will come up to 100 rooms in total.
“Construction is intended to begin later this year,” Retzlaff said.
The construction plan also included significant renovation of the existing hotel. The exterior will receive a new roof with the addition, as well as materials refacing and upgrades at the entrances to the hotel. For the interior, the pool will be removed, with that area being reconfigured, according to project information.
In addition to the general plan, the developer agreed to add landscaping and fencing along one side of the hotel’s parking area, adjacent to the former golf course property. According to information shared during the Village Board meeting, that property is owned by the same group as the hotel. It was originally acquired for additional parking, but thus far has not been used.
The fence and landscaping were conditions the Plan Commission added for site plan approval out of respect for residents in the condos neighboring the former golf course; parking at that end of the existing lot resulted in car headlights shining through their windows. The fencing and plantings will provide some buffering against that.
The Village Board this week also discussed setting board goals for 2022.
“I wanted the Village Board to think about what should be our goals for 2022, and then how we want to use those goals as part of the administrator’s goals going forward, so everybody is going in the same direction,” Village President Dean Wolter said.
In discussion, various board members said the goals needed to be measurable. For the board to ensure progress, there had to be timelines and specific benchmarks to assure progress is being attained.
The board chose four primary goals for the year:
■ Increasing employee retention
■ Improving resident trust in the village
■ Improving communication
■ Completing the village’s 2050 plan with public participation The Village Board goals are expected to return at an upcoming board meeting for further discussion on specific methods for achieving each goal, and how to measure their progress.