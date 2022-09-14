KEWASKUM — The village’s Plan Commission will take up the site plan for Graduation Ink to build a 4,000-square-foot facility at 109 Hillcrest Road.
The Plan Commission will meet at 5 p.m. today at the village’s Municipal Building, 204 Main St., in council chambers. Graduation Ink is first on the agenda of new items.
“After review and comparison with the regional storm water management pond design, Kunkel Engineering hereby recommends that the Village of Kewaskum consider approving the site plan and corresponding permit for the Gradation Ink development,” according to a memo sent by Kewaskum’s consultant, Kunkel Engineering Group. Kunkel’s recommendation that the Plan Commission approve the site plan today had several conditions attached, including that all plans and specifications be submitted to the building inspector and that all erosion control measures be in place before any construction commences.
The 4,000-square-foot building would take up some of the 0.659-acre site. The document further showed a driveway and parking area to be installed in front of the building.
Graduation Ink provides diploma printing services for educational institutions. The property the company will build on is in Kewaskum’s Tax Incremental Finance District 3. Graduation Ink purchased the land from the village earlier this year for $1, which is not an unusual sale method to encourage development in TIDs.
Tax incremental finance districts are areas in which properties are removed from normal tax rolls. Monies from new development or improvements that would normally be paid to property taxes for the parcels — to municipalities, school districts and other taxing authorities — are instead kept within the district for improvements.
For the base values of properties, at the time of TID creation, property owners continue normal tax payments. Any value from new construction or improvements, however, generate tax increment for district reinvestment.
TID 3 was set up in Kewaskum as a donor TID. Kewaskum’s second TID was declared distressed a number of years ago, which means the district was in debt from investment, but did not experience the needed development to create new tax increments and pay that debt; village information shared earlier this year showed it has roughly $225,000 in debt on the village’s tax levy. TID 3 does not require significant investment, according to village information shared at the time the district was created. Development in TID 3 will support TID 2 and help pay its debts.