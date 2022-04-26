Grant helps West Bend businesses fill vacant stores

WEST BEND — The city announced that over 40 businesses have received a $10,000 Main Street Bounceback Grant, over $400,000 in total, from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) for opening a new business, or new location of their business, in a vacant storefront since January of 2021.
“So far, the city of West Bend assisted more than 50 small businesses apply for Bounceback Grants,” said West Bend Communications and Economic Development Director Jessica Wildes in a press release. “This infusion of funding has been transformational in filling vacant storefronts and office space downtown and throughout the community. This kickstart investment will have a lasting economic impact!”
Any business or nonprofit organization that moved into a vacant storefront and the lease begins, or sales contract closes, between Jan. 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022 is eligible for the grant, according to the release. The grant money can be used to pay for any business costs related to opening a new business.
“The businesses and organizations that have received these grants are all different —everything from restaurants and barbershops to mental health providers and chambers of commerce,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes, in the release. “The one thing they all have in common is that they are investing in making their communities a better place.”
Applications for the grant are open until June 30, 2022 on the WEDC website. If you have questions or need help applying, you can contact Wildes at wildesj@ci.westbend.wi.us.