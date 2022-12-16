Gundrum receives Friends of Housing Award

MADISON — State Rep. Rick Gundrum, R-Slinger, announced on Thursday that he received a 2022 Friend of Housing Award from the Wisconsin Builders Association.
According to a news release, Gundrum received the award due to his support of policies to reduce the cost of housing for Wisconsin families.
“Home prices have risen dramatically over the past couple of years. I want to ensure Wisconsin continues to be a desirable destination to work and raise a family. With this in mind, I will continue to support bills that reduce housing costs on the Assembly floor,” said Gundrum, in the release. “I am proud to have been named a Friend of Housing for 2022 and look forward to working with my colleagues in the Legislature to find ways to reduce the immense financial commitment that owning a home requires.”