MILWAUKEE — The Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC) announced on Tuesday that they have awarded state Rep. Rick Gundrum, R-Slinger, with their Champion of Commerce award for his support of the Milwaukee regional business community and their key priorities during the 2021-22 legislative session.
“Through the support and hard work of leaders like Representative Gundrum, we were able to achieve public policy victories that have helped employees and employers in the Milwaukee Region and throughout the state of Wisconsin,” said MMAC President Tim Sheehy, in the release. “Representative Gundrum’s work in Madison to keep Wisconsin’s economy globally competitive as we responded to the challenges of a global pandemic, labor shortages and supply chain issues clearly had a positive impact.”
According to the release, the award is given to lawmakers who earn an 80 percent or higher score on the MMAC’s biennial legislative score card for significant votes in priority areas for the organization’s public policy agenda.
Gundrum received a score of 100 percent for the 2021-22 legislative session, according to the release.
“Every two years, in advance of the legislative session, we lay out our members companies’ public policy priorities to lawmakers, the press, and the public with our public policy agenda,” said MMAC Director of Governmental Affairs Andrew Davis in the release. “This award recognizes legislative leaders like Representative Gundrum who took note of those priorities and worked hard to advance them in Madison.”
“We are grateful for his service and proud to salute him with our Champion of Commerce award,” said Sheehy, in the release.