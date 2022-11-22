SLINGER — The Village Board on Monday issued a formal proclamation recognizing the 50th anniversary of Blaine’s Auto & Truck Parts.
Located at 300 Storck St., Slinger, Blaine’s Auto & Truck Parts has been family owned and operated since it was founded in 1972. Blaine’s primary business is supplying automotive and truck parts. But it also has a lesserknown history as a key site in training local rescue units.
Ed Blaine founded the business along with his son Ken in 1972. The main building at Blaine’s was originally the home of the old Storck Brewery, founded in the 1800s. Structural remnants of this historic site still remain preserved at Blaine’s, even as Ken Blaine donated some of the original cream city bricks to St. Peter’s Catholic Church during their remodeling.
Located at the dead end of Storck Street and hidden behind Slinger High School and Slinger Elementary, Blaine’s has a rustic, industrial appearance. Behind its main building are rows and rows of salvage cars parked in its dusty back lot.
Before starting Blaine’s, Ed and Ken operated an asphalt and landscaping business in the warm months and worked with scrap metal and salvage cars in the winter. The property provided them with the opportunity to have a home base for their operations.
“When we got the opportunity to buy the yard, we put a deal together and made it happen,” said Ken.
The idea at first was for the property to help them operate their salvage and parts business part time.
“But one thing led to another,” said Ken. “We went full time and committed.”
As the landscaping and asphalt business started to shrink, the scrap and parts business expanded.
“It’s been a work in progress the entire time,” said Ken.
In the early years, Ed mentored his son Ken. As time passed, Ed dealt more with the core business of supplying parts and Ken focused on salvaging cars. Eventually Ken took over the business completely.
There were some battles and bridges to cross as the business grew, according to Ken. He worked with the city and the DNR to get approval before remodeling the main building, expanding the lot, and putting up fencing that shaped the look of the business today.
In addition to serving the community for decades, Ken is particularly proud to have provided a space and materials to help train local police and fire & rescue units. These units used the Blaine’s lot and vehicles to practice extracting people from car wrecks. Ken has been providing the city with wrecked cars, made to order, for years.
“We always kept some junk cars for that,” said Ken.
If the rescue units needed to practice on a particular kind of wreck, Ken would try to accommodate them. He would jump in his front-end loader and cave in a roof, crush a door or tip a car over so rescuers could practice extracting a person from an upside-down vehicle.
As recently as last year, fire rescue units were still using Ken’s salvage yard as a training site.
“Through it all I’ve been happy to contribute to the effort,” said Ken.
Rather than organizing a formal celebration for the 50th anniversary, Ken said it will be business as usual this year.
“We’re low-key and private,” said Ken. “I’m 74 years old, and it’s getting harder and harder to do some of this stuff. It’s been a good journey. I’ve enjoyed it. I got to build something, establish something, and take it to the next level.”