THERESA — Widmer’s Cheese Cellars is celebrating their 100-year anniversary of being in business making artisan, hand-crafted cheeses this year.
“It means a lot to our family. Since it’s been in the family ... we just want to try to carry on that tradition as long as possible,” said Vice President of Operations Joseph “Joey” Widmer Jr. “Since my great-grandfather started making cheese in 1922 we’ve been trying to stick to the traditional, hand-crafted, artisan ways of making cheese.”
Widmer Jr. is the fourth generation of Widmers to become a part of the family business. When his great-grandfather, John Widmer, came to Wisconsin, he had to have a job lined up to be able to leave Switzerland. According to Widmer Jr, Widmer accepted a cheesemaking apprenticeship in Greenwood, Wisconsin when he was 18. After years as an apprentice and then cheese maker, Widmer purchased a cheese factory in Theresa in 1922.
“I think it’s kind of our goal,” said Widmer Jr. “To carry on that tradition as long as possible.”
New subscribers: Get 12 weeks of the Daily News print and e-edition for just $30 when you sign up today: https://gmtoday.com/dnpromo
Widmer’s Cheese Cellars specializes in making Colby, Cheddar and Brick cheese, and has won numerous awards, which adorn their office space, for doing so. But making Brick cheese is becoming a lost art, according to Widmer Jr.
“Making cheese handcrafted, kind of manual labor, in small batches like this is becoming an art form,” said Widmer Jr. “We’re getting a lot of larger manufacturers that are making cheese using, kind of, more automation. It’s kind of losing that art form.”
One cheese in particular that has been hurt by this is Brick, the cheese that Widmer’s is known for.
“That’s kind of our niche here, Brick cheese. It would be my favorite mainly because it is kind of a dying art,” said Widmer Jr. “It’s a Wisconsin original. It was invented in Wisconsin in the 1870s, so that’s kind of special to me.”
Brick back on the rise?
While Brick cheese isn’t well known throughout most of the country, besides Wisconsin and some other Midwestern states, it is starting to make a bit of a comeback because of pizza. Specifically, Detroit Style pizza.
According to Widmer Jr., Detroit has had a foodie scene that has been on the rise over the past four to five years. With the rise of the Detroit foodie scene, Detroit Style pizza has become more popular. This led to Widmer’s getting several calls about their Brick cheese.
“We had to do some research, because we were like ‘what are you talking about?’ So we did some research and it turns out Detroit Style pizza uses Brick,” said Widmer Jr.
The Detroit Style pizza trend has grown so big that Wisconsin Foodie did an episode on Widmer’s Cheese Cellars about their Brick cheese and Detroit Style pizza, which aired on April 28 on PBS.
“I think that stories like that and Detroit Style pizza in general, as long as they keep to the tradition of using actual Brick instead of trying to cut corners, could definitely lead to an uptick in knowledge outside of Wisconsin about Brick cheese,” said Widmer Jr.
100 years celebration
Widmer’s Cheese Cellars will be officially celebrating their 100-year anniversary from June 20 through 24 with different activities planned for each day.
On June 21 there will be a Model T caravan from the Model T Ford Club of America with somewhere between 150 and 300 Model Ts coming to the shop between 3 and 6 p.m.
On June 22 Widmer’s will be sponsoring the village’s Brat and Burger Fry.
Alice in Dairyland will be stopping by on June 23 to serve ice cream sundaes at 3:30 p.m. with Widmer’s and Mayberry Farms, from Mayville.
Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin U.S. Sens. Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin have also been invited to the Thursday event. Widmer Jr. hopes at least one of them can attend and sign a proclamation celebrating and recognizing Widmer’s Cheese Cellars’ 100-year anniversary.
Finally, on June 24 Widmer’s will be having an employees appreciation day.
“We really want to show our appreciation to our employees,” said Widmer Jr. “They have been a staple to our business, like any business.”
To 100 more years
Over the past 100 years there have been many memories involving Widmer’s Cheese Cellars. Whether they are those of patrons, employees or the Widmer family, it has held a special place in the community for their artisan, hand-crafted cheese.
“Some of my favorite things would be, definitely, the tradition of carrying on something that is becoming a lost art,” said Widmer Jr.
Here’s to 100 more years.