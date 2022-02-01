Hartford Chamber holds centennial celebration

HARTFORD — The Hartford Chamber of Commerce celebrated its centennial anniversary last month. The organization commemorated the milestone with their Annual Dinner in the Chandelier Ballroom event venue. With 230 business leaders in attendance, the Chamber of Commerce celebrated “100 Years of Golden Opportunities” with live music, a gourmet dinner, and a custom-made ice cream flavor, aptly named Chamber Gold, from Scoop DeVille.
While the Annual Dinner kicked off their centennial celebration, there will be plenty more to come in the chamber’s 100th year. Each event hosted by the chamber in 2022 will feature special anniversary touches, including Hartford’s Annual Block Party & Car Show in May. In 2021, the group had over 200 classic cars, and they hope to have more this year. The chamber also has plans for a Balloon Rally at the Hartford Municipal Airport again this August.
Looking towards the future, the chamber is eager to facilitate growth in the community. Their new slogan, “HARTFORD. It’s Happening Here!” describes their goals for the future. The organization hopes to see both business and tourism continue to flourish within the next five years.
Dana Osmanski, president of the Hartford Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors, said: “A strong chamber is vital to a community because it acts as a conduit in promoting businesses and fostering leadership within the community. My view of the chamber is to work as a welcome wagon for new people coming into the community and connecting them to all that makes Hartford great.”
Stay up-to-date on all the latest Washington County news with a print subscription to the Daily News: https://bit.ly/dailynews_sub
She continued: “There is a wealth of enthusiasm and ideas that are shared; all of which enrich and grow our community through business, tourism and information. The members are very supportive of each other and all work to the same good to continue to see Hartford grow and prosper.”
Community members interested in supporting the chamber can attend events and share them with their family, friends, and co-workers. Information regarding events, businesses, and tourism can be found on the chamber’s website, hartfordchamber.org.