HARTFORD — The Hartford Common Council approved an ordinance to change Chapter 13 of the Hartford Municipal Code on Tuesday night, according to Alderman Justin Webb.
The ordinance would amend Chapter 13 to create a mixed-use zoning district, according to the executive summary for Ordinance 1454.
The Zoning Code in Hartford “has historically separated most different types of uses into different districts,” according to the summary. The ordinance would “allow a diversity of land uses in close proximity, within a limited area,” according to the ordinance.
The allowed uses include residential, office and research, retail and services, industrial and civic, entertainment and recreation and transportation and communication.
The ordinance would also allow for multiple uses in the same building, not just the same district, according to the ordinance.
The ordinance dictates that residential uses will have a minimum lot area of 4,800 square feet, and not be less than 40 feet wide. The ordinance also dictates residential density. According to the ordinance, there will be a maximum of nine single-family residential units per acre of land and 18 two-family residential units per acre.
The council held a public hearing on the ordinance change before voting to approve the measure.