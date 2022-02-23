HARTFORD — The Common Council unanimously passed a resolution to amend the Hartford 2030 Smart Growth plan to allow the Westphal Mansion Inn to change from commercial only to a commercial or medium-density residential property.
Jessica and Harinder Gill purchased the property and asked for the change in zoning so that they could renovate the inside to create 2 4-bedroom apartments in the building.
City Planner Justin Drew recommended the change, as did the Plan Commission. Drew said the resolution was needed so that in the future if the property was sold again the new owners could use it as either a residential or commercial property and a new amendment wouldn’t be needed.
Alderman Joseph Fulop was the only alderman to ask a question as to why the amendment was needed. He wondered why this was not just a zoning change. According to City Attorney Ian Prust, the 2030 Smart Growth plan is the overlay for city zoning changes and needed to be amended before an official zoning change could occur.
There were no comments for or against during the public hearing on the resolution.
The council also approved a Class A liquor license for Downtown Beverage for the period of March 1 through June 30, 2022, and a preliminary resolution to vacate a portion of South Wilson Avenue and Bell Avenue. Both passed unanimously by the council.
According to Prust, the preliminary resolution was needed to move the process along, and now a public hearing on vacating part of South Wilson Avenue and Bell Avenue will be held April 12.
Council President Dennis Hegy announced to the council that Judge Don Arnold would be retiring at the end of his term this year. According to Hegy, Arnold said the county’s drug court has been successful in helping offenders get the treatment they need, at the event where he announced his retirement.
At the end of the meeting the council went into closed session to discuss a claim from Kingspath Senior Ministries, Inc. for a refund of $113,426.36 in unlawful property taxes.
According to a letter from Joseph Pickart, one of the Kingspath Senior Ministries partners, the property had historically been treated as exempt from property taxes, because it was a part of the Payment in Lieu of Taxes agreement under previous tax-exempt ownership. According to the letter, Kingspath Senior Ministries, Inc. is a tax-exempt entity as well.
The council did not return from closed session before deadline.