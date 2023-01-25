HARTFORD — The city is moving forward on a mixed-type residential plan to develop 60 acres with a combination of single- family, multi-family and apartment living near industrial parks.
The Plan Commission last week reviewed a concept plan for the land between the Dodge and Western industrial parks. The land is owned by the city, on behalf of the Hartford Area Development Corp.
City Planner Justin Drew said he and Tom Hostad at the HADC had spent some years looking at developing the land for further industrial; due to grading issues and other challenges at the site, however, Drew said there had not been interest for large enough projects to justify the cost of infrastructure and grading work that would be needed for that kind of development.
“We had a lot of trouble making the numbers work ... At the same time, most of the big businesses in Hartford are telling us the same thing, that their biggest need is additional housing of all types,” Drew told the Plan Commission.
The concept plan presented last week included 334 total housing units, according to a staff report from Drew:
■ 43 single-family homes with street-facing garages
■ 20 single-family homes with alley-loading garages, which could each allow for accessory dwellings above the garages to add 20 more units
■ 65 units in two- and four-unit side-by-side buildings
■ 32 townhouse-style condos
■ 128 total units in 16-unit two-story apartment buildings
■ 36 units in a three-story apartment building Drew’s report stated the concept would have a density of 5.7 housing units per acre. While the concept would not actually require approval, as concept is a review stage, the Plan Commission did take action that the current concept move forward.
One dissenting vote
The vote had one dissent from Commissioner and Common Council member Joe Kohler.
“I think there’s too much in this area. It’s too condensed. There’s too much variety in there ... I think we’re trying to fix everything in one area and not getting enough of anything,” Kohler said of the concept.
Mayor Timothy Michalak made the motion to approve the concept. He noted that a great deal of times and work had gone into the plan, and that the mix of housing types created a neighborhood with all different stages. A person who came into that area in an apartment or house who later wanted to upsize or downsize would have options in their own neighborhood, around friends and neighbors, to go to a different housing type while remaining in Hartford.
Drew noted that this was the concept stage only. The Plan Commission will see the plan again for preliminary platting, at which time approvals will be needed. The commission will have future opportunities to make revisions and consider impacts of the development.
The land under consideration is one of three pilot sites chosen in Washington County for the Next Generation Housing Initiative.
The NGH program is a county initiative seeking to create new, owner-occupied housing units of various kinds within price limits. Program information and agreements from the NGH program have stated its goal is to create 1,000 owner-occupied housing units by 2032, with 75 percent sold for no more than $300,000 and 25 percent sold for no more than $400,000.
Drew’s report noted that the city had used some of the funding available through the NGH initiative to fund a housing study. That study, among other findings, showed that Hartford’s functional vacancy rate for apartments is 0 percent, indicating a need in rental availability, and that most available homes for ownership are priced at or above $350,000.
“The one note that I will mention specifically from the study is that the greatest need for owner-occupied housing (is from) $200,00 to $350,000, but most homes being built in Washington County are $350,000 and up,” Drew said.
“There’s a definite gap there,” he added. Drew noted that in the concept, many of the owner-occupied homes would be smaller than is generally being built in the market. The subsidized funding through NGH is meant to make building lower-cost homes more affordable and feasible.
Higher density developments would also assist in driving down purchase costs, as Drew said the infrastructure needed for development can be split more times into smaller cost impacts where there are more units to bear the cost.