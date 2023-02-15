HARTFORD — A new development set to bring Qdoba and Jersey Mike’s to the city is ready to go, as the Plan Commission this week approved the development’s site plan.
On Monday, commissioners took up their second review of a site plan for a multi-tenant building, planned for construction at 1570 E. Sumner St. This time around, it was approved unanimously.
The site formerly hosted the previous Hartford Culver’s, before it burned down last year.
“You obviously all saw this last month, had some concerns about the driveway located off the private street as well as the amount of parking,” City Planner Justin Drew said.
According to Drew, the plan for the building itself was unchanged in the new site plan. The three spaces in the building, as discussed in January, were a 2,251-square-foot space on one side with a drive-thru and outdoor small patio, a 1,423-square-foot building in the middle of the building and a 1,470-square-foot space with a patio on the other end.
“When I spoke to the representative from the owner of the building, the one on the west will be a Qdoba ... and the one on the east is intended to be a Jersey Mike’s,” Drew said in January.
Addressing the concerns about the driveway and parking this week, Drew said the developer had repositioned the building on the site and removed some landscaping. Those changes allowed the Redmond Company — the developer that submitted the plan — to add 11 parking spaces.
The new site plan also moved a driveway for the building from its current location, on a private street only 35 feet from the intersection with Hwy 60, 35 feet back to 70 feet from the highway. Drew said the developer was also going to mark the driveway for no left turns exiting the site, to prevent traffic backups from the parking lot and drive-thru.
“They did also indicate it’s not a traditional drive-thru so much. I mean, you could go up and just order food, but 90 percent of the people order online, on their phone or wherever, and it’s just a pickup,” Drew said.
Shortly before the commission voted, Hartford Mayor Timothy Michalak asked if the developer had spoken to neighbors to the north of the site about using the edge of their lots for employee parking. Drew said he had discussed it with the Redmond Company, and they were in conversations with neighboring sites, but the city could not really require a formal agreement.
“Given how many spaces they were able to add and given that they meet the parking requirements, I don’t think we legally can make them do it,” Drew said.
Michalak said he was inclined to approve the new site plan anyway, but wanted to bring the matter up as it had been suggested at the previous meeting.
“What was mentioned, of course, at the last meeting still holds true, is that once this is OK’d ... we no longer have any type of control,” he said.
Also on Monday, the Plan Commission approved the site plan for a new office building at 120 County Highway K.
A planning report from Drew said the parcel was being purchased by Vickney and Associates CPA, and they intended to build a 4,100-square-foot building.
“Lot coverage would be 7 percent of the site, well below that allowed by code,” Drew said.
The site plan report noted there was space on the lot for future expansion of both the building and parking.