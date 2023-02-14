HARTFORD — Hartford Public Market owners Ally and Steve Kenitz recently announced that they will be closing up shop permanently on March 4.
Hartford Public Market (HPM) is a storefront that features consumables and goods from over 40 local vendors and has been part of the Hartford downtown landscape since opening in September 2021. Owners Ally and Steve Kenitz issued the following statement regarding the closing of Hartford Public Market: “It is with great sadness that we have made the decision to close HPM's doors. Between developments in our personal lives, career advancement, our children, and everything in between, we weighed the positives and negatives of staying open and just couldn't see the logic in staying open without the potential of stressing ourselves and our kids beyond a limit we would want to allow as parents.”
The last day of operation for HPM will be Saturday, March 4.
HPM opened in downtown Hartford in September 2021. The space, run by the Kenitz family, has acted as a place of sale for dozens and dozens of local vendors. The market specializes in meats, cheeses and baked goods.
The Kenitz's encourage residents to stop by before March 4 and pick up their favorite foods before the store closes its doors and to make an order to stock up on Kelly's Pot Pies one last time.
“From our family to yours, we want to sincerely thank all of you for going on this journey with us,” said Ally and Steve in their statement. “We hope that it allowed you to find some of your favorite Wisconsin small businesses and enjoy what our amazing vendors have to offer. We couldn't have done this without you. From the bottom of our hearts — thank you.”