HARTFORD — Hartford’s annual Midnight Madness shopping event will be held this Friday, from 6 p.m. to 11:55 p.m., in downtown Hartford.
Whether purchasing last-minute gifts or just starting out the shopping season, Hartford’s Midnight Madness provides people with a number of options late into the evening.
“Midnight Madness is an event that has been going on forever,” said Hartford Chamber of Commerce Event Coordinator Leah Nagel. “It’s a great night for people to come out to enjoy the hustle and bustle of the community. It really kickstarts the holiday season for us.”
The Hartford Chamber of Commerce invites patrons to walk down Main Street in downtown and check out all the participating stores and vendors. Individual vendors will be set up in the Link Building, 33 N. Main St.
Participating storefronts will offer different deals and activities, and many of them will also offer complimentary refreshments. The Local Collective, a home decor and boutique gifts store, will feature a spin and win game for customers. By spinning the wheel, patrons will have the chance to win a percent off their purchase, a gift certificate, or different prizes throughout the night.
The official Midnight Madness start time is 6 p.m., but some businesses and attractions are starting earlier. For instance, Santa will be available to visit from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. within the Link Building.
ArtfindZ Gallery at 21 N. Main St. is another business starting its festivities early. The infamous Grinch will be available at ArtfindZ starting at 4 p.m. for children to meet for photographs. There are two photograph packages available to purchase, with one including the opportunity to decorate an ornament to take home.
Other stores will have specials all day. Faith and Giggles Gift Shop, 42 N. Main St., will be offering doorbuster specials starting at 9 a.m., gift card giveaways, and all-day sales. It will also host a live mannequin display in its front window after 8 p.m.
According to the Hartford Chamber of Commerce, deals get better the later it gets.
“They offer some really phenomenal deals,” said Nagel. “It’s advantageous for people to stay out late and enjoy the downtown. The lights are on. Everything is decorated. It’s a really nice time.”