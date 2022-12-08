HARTFORD – The city of Hartford and the Hartford Area Development Corporation are seeking a building partner for Hartford’s 64-acre Next Generation Housing project, according to a city update on Wednesday.
The city of is partnering with the HADC to develop 64 acres for the county’s Next Generation Housing Initiative. Located on State Street just east of the entrance to the Dodge Industrial Park, the parcel is scheduled to include over 300 housing units consisting of single-gamily homes, duplex and triplex units, town homes and apartments.
“Our city planner along with the director of the Hartford Area Development Corporation have met with developers and contractors over the last couple weeks to discuss what the plan is,” said Hartford City Administrator Steve Volkert. “And they have a layout for what they want to accomplish, which will eventually achieve the goals of the initiative.”
The concept plan for the Hartford NGH parcel was created by raSmith, a civil and structural engineering and land surveying firm. The city plans to begin putting in roads and utilities in spring 2023 with new home construction beginning in fall 2023 or spring 2024.
“We’re very optimistic that we’ll be able to accomplish not only the goals of the county but the goals of our employers,” said Volkert. “The City of Hartford is the industrial hub of Washington County, and we have a lot of employers looking to attract skilled workers.”
The Hartford Next Gen Housing Development plan is part of Washington County’s NGH initiative created to allow the county to partner with municipalities to help develop affordable, owner-occupied housing options to attract and retain a younger, skilled workforce. The initiative aims to satisfy the basic need of obtaining quality homes within 30% of household income and help buyers overcome barriers to home ownership for the county’s next generation of workers.
This NGH initiative is made possible because The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) awarded Washington County $26 million in recovery funds for economic and community recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic that is being used to address the current and future issues related to a declining workforce in Washington County.
The county is funding $6.75 million for three Pilot Developments in the Jackson, Slinger, and Hartford.