HARTFORD — The site plan for a multitenant retail development expected to house Qdoba and Jersey Mike’s will return to the Hartford Plan Commission on Monday, with revisions to address concerns about parking and traffic flow at the site.
The commission will meet Monday at 5:30 p.m., at Hartford City Hall, 109 N. Main St. One of the items on the agenda is a site plan for a three-tenant retail building, planned for construction at 1570 E. Sumner St., where the former Culver’s restaurant stood before it burned down.
“The Plan Commission reviewed the original site plan submittal at their January 2023 meeting and had concerns about the amount of parking given the three tenants as well as the placement of the existing driveway from the private street that intersects with East Sumner Street,” according to an item summary in the meeting packet prepared by City Planner Justin Drew.
“The new site plan addresses these concerns,” the report continued.
During the January meeting, Drew told plan commissioners that Qdoba and Jersey Mike’s were the tenants for the spaces at each end of the building. The tenant for the center space in the building had not been finalized at that time, but was expected to be a hairdresser business.
Commissioners last month were concerned whether the 37 parking spaces in the original site plan would be adequate for all three tenants; there was also a number of comments on traffic flow at the site, based on the location of the site’s exiting driveways off of private roads which the initial site plan intended to keep.
The new site plan to be presented at Monday’s meeting included 48 parking spaces, and the building’s position on the land was slightly changed. The new site plan also had the proposed driveway on the west side of the property set back 70 feet from East Sumner Street, according to Drew’s report, rather than using the existing driveway that is only 35 feet from Sumner Street.
The commission will also take up another site plan, for a new office building at 120 County Trunk Highway K.
The parcel for the site plan is currently vacant. According to city information on the site plan, the firm Vickney and Associates CPA has an accepted offer to purchase the land and intends to build an office building of about 4,100 square feet.
According to comments from Drew in a summary report, the plan allows room at the site for future building expansion and additional parking.