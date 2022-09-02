MILWAUKEE — A Hartford woman has pleaded guilty to charges issued against her after she embezzled $2.7 million from the health care fund of the Milwaukee marketing firm where she worked as its chief financial officer.
Vicki Berka, 61, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to one count each of wire fraud and money laundering in a plea agreement that dismissed one more count.
A call to her attorney, Kathleen Quinn, was not returned Thursday.
Berka was indicted in May after she diverted the money from 2014 into 2017 from a fund set up for health care of the employees of the Bader-Rutter marketing and advertising firm, sending the funds to an account for a business she ran.
According to the indictment, Berka, also known as Vicki Berka-Davis, was chief financial officer at Bader-Rutter from 2006 until January of 2018. From July 2014 to September 2017, she set up automatic payments from the company’s health care fund to an account belonging to a business registered in her name, Furefriends, Inc. State Department of Financial Institutions records show the business was registered in March 2005 and dissolved in September 2010. But, the indictment said, its bank account remained active and is controlled by Berka, and that company never performed any work for Bader-Rutter.
Berka arranged electronic transfers of funds from Bader-Rutter’s health funding account, which was designed to pay medical claims for company employees, to her own business’s account, then made false entries on Bader-Rutter ledgers to conceal them.
The indictment outlined wire transfers from the health account to the Furefriends account in amounts of $68,296 in May 2017 and $32,628 the next month.
It also alleged payments of $300,000 from the Bader-Rutter account to another account in 2017, and $255,589 to a trust account for the purchase of a condo in North Carolina.
As part of the conviction, Berka will have to forfeit property gained from those actions, including $590,000 found in four bank accounts, as well as the North Carolina condo, the indictment said.
Under the plea agreement, Berka will have to pay $1.21 million in restitution to Bader-Rutter and $1.51 million to its insurer. She also faces the forfeiture of the North Carolina condo. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Berka faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for the wire fraud count, and 10 years in prison for the money laundering count as well as fines up to $250,000 on each, as well as $2.7 million in restitution to Bader and its insurance company. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 1.