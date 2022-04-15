HARTFORD — Elizabeth Meyer and her husband, Robert Ott, opened Horizon Outfitters, an outdoor adventure and survival store, a month ago in downtown Hartford to provide a resource for local outdoor enthusiasts to find the gear they need locally.
It wasn’t always the plan to open a retail storefront, said Meyer. But, when Ott found an empty storefront for rent, he knew it was the perfect place to take his online drop ship company, The Heavy Hiker, and start a retail store.
“(Robert) was with Lending Heroes, because he is a loan officer, and he was looking for spaces for office,” said Meyer.
“He saw this space and thought it would just be great. He thought what if he turned The Heavy Hiker into a store, because we had to go to Cabela’s or REI, which just seem so different from this. There wasn’t a local source for everything you want without going to three or four different places.”
The Heavy Hiker, which Ott had started before the pandemic when he and his family were living in California, was a drop ship company where customers could order custom items online. According to a Facebook post, The Heavy Hiker provided custom merchandise and hiking equipment for larger individuals who couldn’t find items that fit them in stores.
Horizon Outfitters provides items that customers could buy from The Heavy Hiker and other items for anyone who is interested in outdoor activities.
“It’s not geared towards just campers, hikers or preparation people. It’s not geared towards military, but we’ve had some tactical items, and it’s not geared towards fisherman and fisherwomen,” said Meyer. “We have a little bit of everything.”
During the pandemic Ott and Meyer moved back to Wisconsin, and after about a two-month stay at Ott’s mother’s house in Milwaukee they moved to Hartford.
“Milwaukee is fine and dandy, but honestly a little too much city for my taste, I grew up in the country,” said Meyer. “We had a friend who was already living here, and another who is building a home here in Hartford. We visited and thought what a great downtown, what a great community.”
Meyer added that the friendliness of the community persuaded them to move to Hartford. Everyone was smiling and everyone waved to them, she said.
“People are so great here. I’ll get weepy about it, my husband won’t. It’s super welcoming,” said Meyer. “From all the businesses on Main Street to friends and families of organizations we are involved with.”
Meyer added that the atmosphere of Hartford was different from where they had been living in California.
“When we came to Hartford there was freedom. We had family here. The politics were different,” said Meyer. “We’re not political people. We just want to be kind to one another, live our lives and be outdoors. We found everything we need here in Hartford.”
There were some concerns about opening a retail store during a pandemic, but with the help of family and friends Horizon Outfitters has started off strong.
“Of course there is a concern of opening a retail store during, what is hopefully, the tail end of a pandemic,” said Meyer. “But, the people are are taking precautions they feel are necessary or not, they are still out and about, and I appreciate that.”
With the weather starting to warm up as the spring season starts, Horizon Outfitters is trying to stay ahead of any potential supply chain issues so it can provide the items that patrons want and need.
“Supply chain issues have made ordering, and ordering in advance, a little tough,” said Meyer. “But Robert has spent so much time and effort in researching what’s available and what’s needed.”
Horizon Outfitters has already started bringing in shorts and other lighter weather items to be ready for the spring and summer seasons. bringing in inflatable standup paddle boards, inflatable kayaks and other paddle items into their store, according to Meyer.
In addition to the spring and summer clothing and items, Horizon Outfitters is preparing to offer rental programs for inflatable kayaks, paddle boards and rafts, and backpacking and car camping kits.
The backpacking kit will include a backpack, tent, foam sleep pad, inflatable air mattress and sleeping bag. The car camping kit will include either a four-, six-, eight- or 12-person tent and a Genesis stove system for cooking.
“We are looking for our niche here, and I think we found it,” said Meyer. “We got a little bit of everything for just about everyone.”
Horizon Outfitters is currently open from Tuesday through Sunday, but will be open seven days a week during summer. The store is at 28 E. Jackson St. SPC A.