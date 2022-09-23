JACKSON — HDI Wholesale held their ribbon cutting and grand opening on Thursday to celebrate moving their corporate headquarters to their new location at N172W21930 Caymus Court in Jackson, and to kick-off their “wish list” that allows people to purchase items to be donated to charities in the county and state.
HDI Wholesale is a 100% woman-owned and operated wholesale distributor that offers everything from cooking utensils and school supplies to toys and hygiene products to be sold wholesale to nonprofits and retailers. The company was founded in 1983 by Nola Scherer-Luft, and now is owned and operated by her daughters Anne Blaedow, the vice president, and Sarah Depies, the president.
According to Blaedow, they had outgrown their previous location and needed a larger facility to be able to grow their business further.
“It’s been a grand journey to get here. We started in 2021 in transitioning the company from our mother to us, and Sarah and I quickly realized that in order to support the business plan that we came up with, we would need a larger, more functional space to grow,” said Blaedow.
One of the ways that HDI Wholesale is growing is with the items available for their back-to-school, Christmas and winter programs.
“We have just finished our back-to-school programs, and we are in full Christmas and winter program mode,” said Depies. “There are lots of new toys and gifts on display for babies to teens and all ages in between … we support any size toy program or retailer from the local church and charity-specific groups to large national and international charities.”
Depies added that this year they are adding a “wishlist” program where nonprofits can make a wish list of items on HDI’s website of items that they would like, and people can make a purchase on their behalf. She added that there are two highlighted charities this year, which are KAPCO’s Kids 2 Kids and The Gingerbread House.
“We often joke that HDI was the third daughter in the family, (my sister and I) were in middle school and elementary school when (our parents) started the company. Like all baby sisters, she was the favorite one growing up, many times,” said Blaedow. “Well now she has the biggest new home, with all of the fanciest bells and whistles. Sarah and I are here to support her and foster her growth as good big sisters should always do.”