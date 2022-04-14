Hoffman named executive director of Threshold, Inc.

WEST BEND — The Threshold Board of Directors Search Committee announced that Michael Hoffman, BS, IMH-E (II) will become executive director of the Threshold, Inc.
Hoffman will replace the current executive director, John Bloor, who will retire on Aug. 6.
As of May 1, Hoffman will officially become executive director. Bloor will stay on until his retirement date and work in a mentorship role to help Hoffman during the transition.
Hoffman attended UW-Oshkosh and earned his bachelor of science degree in elementary and early childhood special education. Hoffman has been with the Threshold for over 18 years as associate director and director of the birth to 3 program. Hoffman possesses leadership and communication skills and works well with both clients and staff of the Threshold.
The board chose Hoffman because of his compassion with infant mental health, children and adults with disabilities and his long-term experience and dedication to the mission of the Threshold.
“The Threshold Board of Directors and the Threshold Foundation Board of Directors are excited to work with Michael as we move forward in sustaining the Threshold, its programs and its mission to Create Opportunities to Enrich Lives of the people it serves,” the organization stated in a press release. “We also wish to extend our heartfelt thanks to John Bloor for his visionary leadership and friendship over his 10 years of service to the Threshold, and wish him well in retirement.”