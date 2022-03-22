WEST BEND — Leases with TJX Companies Home-Goods and Sierra were secured to complete the retail lineup at the former Shopko site, 1710 South Main Street. On April 6, the West Bend Plan Commission will review a site plan submitted by CORTA West Bend, LLC, for the redevelopment.
Earlier this month, CORTA and the city of West Bend jointly announced two of the four national commercial retail tenants secured to fill the vacant space: Five Below and Big Lots.
Square footage of each retail location is Five Below at 8,600 square feet, Home-Goods at 22,500 square feet, Sierra at 20,000 square feet and Big Lots at 35,000 square feet. Construction is anticipated to commence this spring and be completed as soon as the end of the year.
“This project is moving quickly, and we look forward to reviewing it in detail at the upcoming Plan Commission meeting,” said Mayor Christophe E. Jenkins. “Thank you to CORTA West Bend, LLC, for investing in West Bend and securing four nationally-recognized retailers.”
CORTA closed on the vacant 94,000-square-foot site on Dec. 27. Since then, CORTA secured tenant leases and has prepared plans for significant remodeling of the site, including an addition to the south end of the existing structure in place of a former garden center for Five Below.
CORTA has developed other vacant Shopko properties in Wisconsin.