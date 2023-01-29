HARTFORD — More than 200 members and supporters of the Hartford Chamber of Commerce gathered Thursday evening at the Chandelier Ballroom to celebrate 50 years of commitment and involvement to the city.
The evening’s theme was “Hollywood Walk of Fame” and included a red carpet into the room.
The Chamber of Commerce was created in 1922 with a mission to support and nurture growth in the community. The 12-member board of directors is elected annually from its membership.
The organization is operated by a full-time staff and supported with efforts from a variety of volunteers, including members of the Chamber’s Ambassador Club and committee members, who help sustain and support programs and services.
The evening was sponsored by O’Meara Law Offices, Forte Financial Advisors and the Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce. Additional sponsors included the Hartford Business Improvement District, Keller Inc., Creations 101 and HED Controls Inc.
The program was led by outgoing Executive Director Dana Osmanski and WTKM Radio’s Dave Stout was master of ceremonies.
“I’m humbled by so many who have expressed thoughts, enabling me to do the job well. I’m looking forward to working with the board and staff, who is amazing and so highly spoken of,” Osmanski said.
Additional speakers included Washington County Administrator Josh Schoemann, who said: “What’s special is what we’re seeing here, social networking and helping when others are in need.”
“Not a day goes by that I don’t have the pleasure to live in the prettiest city in Wisconsin,” said Mayor Timothy Michalak.
The presentation of awards followed.
HED Controls (Hydro Electronic Devices Inc.) was the recipient of the President’s Award. The company is one of the world's leading designers of vehicle control systems, which include controllers, displays and keypads.
“This surprised me — I’m new to the organization. I see that controls really matter,” said HED Vice President Matt Via as he accepted the award.
Business of the Year award winner was Perc Place, recognizing a business that contributes to the economic growth and quality of life in Hartford, and whose practices and professional conduct contribute to a sense of cooperation within the entire business community. Located in downtown Hartford, the restaurant offers menu items made from scratch with lots of love from fresh and organic ingredients.
“We want to thank the community for helping us come this far,” said Fatima Gomez of Perc Place.
Hartford Achievement Award, which recognizes an organization that goes up and beyond in their commitment to the community, went to Buck Blodgett of the LOVE>hate Project, whose mission is to end violence against women, inspiring love over hate. Blodgett, who lost his daughter to violence 10 years ago, said “Hartford had our backs. I just love this town. This award is for the project, for everybody who helped, loved and assisted in the project. Our family is indebted to this town.”
Al and Carolyn Laufer of Laufer Trucking, were recipients of the Jim & Dorothy Algiers Service to the Community award. The Laufers, who have been in business in Hartford, said “Hartford represents the best in Washington County, and all of Wisconsin. Thank you all for the honor.
Brewed Omen was named Rookie of the Year. It was the first year for this award, which recognizes a new Hartford business that has demonstrated economic growth and development within the first 12-15 months. Brewed Omen is a neighborhood tasting room experience. Its goal is to provide a gathering place to connect in good company.
“We still see excitement when someone says ‘Hartford needed this.’ We’re proud to be part of the community,” said Kyle Sikora and Bill Ohm of Brewed Omen.
For her Support the Troops initiative, LeAnn Boudwine was honored with the Volunteer of the Year award. For more than 15 years, Boudwine has been sending care packages to troops overseas – in all, 15,000 so far.
“It’s a thank you to vets,” Boudwine said. “This reward is for them and their families. We are free because of them,” she added.
After the awards ceremony, Kristen Strupp, the organization’s incoming president, was introduced. “I started out as an ambassador; I wanted to become involved in the organization. The staff is an amazing team, I admire their civility and stability to our mission,” she said.