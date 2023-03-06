Horizon Outfitters to celebrate first anniversary

HARTFORD — Outdoor and sporting goods company Horizon Outfitters in Hartford, 15 N. Main St., will be hosting a celebration to commemorate one year of business on Saturday, March 11 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Elizabeth Meyer and her husband, Robert Ott, opened Horizon Outfitters last year to provide a resource for local outdoor enthusiasts to find the gear they need locally.
“This event is a point of pride for us,” said Meyer. “It marks one year of our store joining the downtown Hartford business community. This shop started out as a small hobby store, because we love talking about and providing essentials for everything we love about the outdoors, and it has been so warmly embraced by this town.”
Meyer said that when she and her husband moved to Wisconsin from out-of-state, they were looking for a place to call home to raise their family in a tight-knit town with good values.
“We have found that home here in Hartford,” said Meyers. “There is such a great variety of locally-owned small businesses downtown, and we promote and root for one another. It’s a great family to be a part of !”
Horizon Outfitters will have activities, giveaways, games, prizes and sales for shoppers during the event.
People who stop by can grab a photo opportunity with Horizon Outfitter’s infamous Sasquatch.
There will also be snacks from Bridges 120, adventure meal tastings from PackItGourmet and live music from The Foocoustics, a southeastern Wisconsin Foo Fighters tribute band.
“Come on down, and be prepared to have a great time!” said Meyer.