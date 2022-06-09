Horsch & Miller celebrates 90 years of business

SLINGER — The Horsch & Miller Plumbing and Heating family celebrated the company’s 90th anniversary June 3 with a steady stream of well-wishers, customers, vendors and friends.
Members of the Hartford Chamber performed a “Ribbon Tying” ceremony and Slinger Village President Scott Stortz presented a proclamation in recognition of the company’s milestone.
The secret to its longevity may be found in its 24/7 service, which reflects H & M’s motto: “The Service You Deserve, From Our Family to Yours.”
After hours, one of H & M’s current owners, Derek, Ryan, Julie or Dan Kuepper, respond to client calls – even at 2 a.m.
“We are going to answer and get someone there,” Julie Kuepper said.
Julie said the company is wellversed in a variety of heating and plumbing aspects.
The company was founded in 1932 by Ed Horsch and Roland Miller. When Horsch retired in 1963, Roland and his brother Kermit Miller became partners in the business.
In 1954 H & M moved north of Highway 175, from Ed Horsch’s garage to its current location at 136 Kettle Moraine Drive North in the village.
In 1965, Ralph Kuepper started a plumbing apprenticeship under Roland Miller until Miller’s passing in 1967. The same year, Ralph’s brother Mike joined him, beginning as a sheet metal apprentice.
Since that apprenticeship, Ralph said the biggest change he has noticed is with plumbing materials that make installations easier.
Kermit and Ruby retired in 1972, selling the business to Ralph, Carol, Mike and Bonnie Kuepper.
Now Ralph volunteers his knowledge and expertise on Habitat for Humanity and Hartford Union High School Vision projects. Carol still works in the H & M office a few days a week.
In January 2009, Ralph and Carol’s children became the next generation to carry on the family business.
Ryan runs the plumbing division, Dan is in charge of HVAC, Derek serves as a plumber in the field and Julie has taken up the office management, human resources and administrative duties.
In the village sesquicentennial history “Schleisingerville to Slinger,” Ralph and Mike Kuepper recalled the early years of the business, when in addition to plumbing and heating work, they built flat-bottomed rowboats, installed lightning rods and repaired milk pails and sprinkling cans. Their current business model is a reflection of an earlier generation’s dedication and diversity of services.
In 1987, a separate structure was built to accommodate sheet metal fabrication and storage and in 1992 the building underwent renovations. In addition to HVAC equipment, it is a Kohler Certified Showroom. The company can do everything from minor tub replacements to a complete bathroom remodel using reputable subcontractors.
H & M services Washington County and the surrounding area.
Since Ed and Roland started the business out of Horsch’s garage, the number of employees has increased to 22, including two plumbing apprentices.
Julie said the company is always ready to welcome well-qualified plumbers and HVAC installation technicians.