IV hydration therapy comes to West Bend

WEST BEND — Abby Fabian is bringing IV hydration, a service she believes “will help the community take steps towards a ‘better you,’ whatever that looks to each person,” to West Bend. Revitalize IV Lounge, owned by Fabian, opened late last month. Located inside Vivid Studios at 865 S. Main St., Studio One, her business is the first of its kind in Washington County. Currently, Fabian is offering 10 distinct infusions, including Anything But Basic, Fountain of Youth, The Hangover Cure, The Fat Burner, Immunity Boost, Energize Me!, Athlete Recovery, Myer’s Mixture, The Perfect Pregnancy, and Migraine Mix. Each infusion can target specific areas of the body to reduce stress, increase metabolism, lower blood pressure, and more.
IV hydration therapy is a practice that sends essential vitamins, minerals, fluids, and occasionally medication directly into the circulatory system. Unlike an oral supplement, the IV bypasses the digestive system and its components are immediately absorbed. Without the delay, the body can begin using these benefits right away, which allows a person to feel better faster.
Fabian, a registered nurse with 13 years of experience, was inspired by her time in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to begin this business.
“After being on the medicine side of health care, I wanted to see how I could help people improve their health before they got to the hospital,” said Fabian. “I tried an Energize infusion a while back, and knew that this was what I wanted to do to help people live better. I wanted to help people improve their lives, and maybe even decrease the amount of medications they may need to take every day.”
In addition to her own medical experience, Fabian partners with a physician, who oversees the infusions. Each one is approximately 45-60 minutes and includes Fabian’s full attention, as she only accommodates one person at a time in her studio (she will allow two people if they know each other). The oversight of a medical director also gives her the option to personalize infusions, allowing clients to maximize their benefits.
A lifelong resident of West Bend, Fabian plans to maintain her hometown roots and grow with the community.
“In five years, I hope to be able to grow the studio into a larger space and be able to perform five or more infusions every hour,” she said. “I see myself staying here, in the West Bend community, for as long as they will have me!”
Revitalize IV Lounge’s operating hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Evening hours are available from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. Weekends are available for parties by request.