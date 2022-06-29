JACKSON — The Plan Commission will meet Thursday, and hold a public hearing about expanding a tax incremental finance district to assist a development proposal. The Plan Commission will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, in the Village Board Room of the Jackson Municipal Complex, N168W19851 Main St. As part of the agenda, the board will hold a public hearing on changing the boundaries of TID 7 and its project plan, and act on a resolution to enact the boundary and plan changes.
“The developer intends to develop the south portion of the property along State Highway 60 commercially, and the northern portion of the parcel with condo units,” a report from Jackson Village Administrator Jen Keller said of the land being added to the TID.
The resolution and changes, if approved by the Plan Commission, would go to the Village Board for further approvals.
A TID is a district where properties are largely removed from the normal tax rolls in which different taxing authorities, such as the city, county, school district and technical college, all receive tax dollars. While the base value of a TID’s properties – what they were worth at the time the TID was formed – continue to pay taxes to all relevant jurisdictions, the tax monies generated by new development or improvement during the TID’s lifetime all go back into the district.
The TID system is often used to fund infrastructure or development incentives, which allow for improvements and new projects which may not otherwise occur.
The current changes the village will consider at Thursday’s meeting were made due to a request from the developer DFN Properties, to allow for the mixed development of some commercial space and a number of condos. By adding the land for development to the TID, the developer will be able to receive development assistance through the infrastructure and funding of the TID.
The Village Board in May gave the all-clear to the village’s finance advisers coming on board to adjust the village’s TID 7, as well approving an agreement with the developer. Full details on the condo development have not been available thus far, as the plan is in preliminary stages pending the TID alterations.
Village information stated Jackson has invested about $1.8 million in infrastructure for TID 7 thus far, including utilities and roadway construction. The TID has not produced any new development value or increment yet, but the condo project and another residential project planned to create workforce housing would each generate increment to pay down the village’s infrastructure debt in the district.
The reimbursement agreement the board approved with the condo developer last month set forth that the developer will reimburse the village for the costs of amending the TID that are being incurred in the current process.