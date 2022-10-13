JACKSON — The village moving forward with its Next Generation Housing project, as the Village Board this week approved an updated contract with Vandewalle and Associates to continue working on the housing development being planned.
The Village Board on Tuesday took up an updated contract for Vandewalle and Associates. That firm has served on the project management team for Jackson’s NGH pilot project, which is planned to add about 100 owner-occupied housing units to Jackson on a site on Spruce Street.
The contract the firm already had with the village was to provide updated concept plans for the housing development, to put out the request for proposals for engineering and assist in selection and serve on the project management team. As that contract runs only through the end of October, the updated contact approved Tuesday will begin on Nov. 1 for Vandewalle to provide additional services.
“It would be for $19,000, not-to-exceed, based on time and materials,” Jackson Village Administrator Jen Keller said of the contract.
The Village Board approved the contract without objection, continuing the work on the Next Generation Housing project. The new contract will continue Vandewalle’s involvement on the project management team, as well as managing the needed zoning amendments for the project and pre-construction public meetings for the development.
Washington County’s Next Generation Housing initiative is a project through which the county has sought to providing funding and assistance to municipalities for developing affordable housing options, to diversify the county’s housing stock and options. According to a number of documents connected to the initiative, Next Generation Housing seeks to create 1,000 owner-occupied housing units, with 75 percent sold for no more than $300,000 and 25 percent sold for no more than $400,000.
The concept selected by Jackson for the Spruce Street site included a mix of single-family, duplex and townhome units, which would allow about 99 units. Estimated buildout value was about $28.69 million, in the original Vandewalle report last year when Jackson first began planning for the site.
A memorandum between the village and Washington County indicated that the county will provide up to $20,000 in funding for the project per owner-occupied housing unit that the project creates, up to the $2.4 million cap.
The concept is not a final plan. The village approved a contract in September with Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. for a cost not-to-exceed $297,652 for design and engineering for the project.
Also on Tuesday, Village Board approved the new agreement for the operation of the Mid-Moraine Municipal Court. Keller said the amendment being made to the agreement would allow membership for the towns of West Bend and Polk and the Big Cedar Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District, as well as establishing a minimum contribution for any new community coming into the Mid-Moraine Municipal Court system, including the three considered now.