JACKSON — The Village Board tonight will address the next step in a Next Generation Housing project with Washington County, receive information about marketing a tax incremental finance district and a final plat item for a local subdivision being constructed.
The Village Board will meet today at 7:30 p.m., in the Jackson Municipal Complex at N168 W19851 Main St. The first item listed for action on the meeting’s agenda is a contract for engineering services related to a Next Generation Housing residential development project.
The village recently received proposals from three engineering firms for work related to the pilot project.
According to a memo from the project management team, the Village Board this summer authorized village staff to work with Washington County to perform a request for proposals, “to hire a qualified engineering firm experienced in residential subdivision development to provide design, engineering, and infrastructure construction oversight services to develop a 20-acre residential subdivision in the village.”
Washington County’s Next Generation Housing initiative was created to allow the county to partner with municipalities, to assist with and help fund development of affordable, owner-occupied housing options to attract the upcoming generation to the county.
The project management team for the Jackson pilot project includes village staff, county staff and consultants from Vandewalle and Associates. The team’s recommendation to the Village Board is to approve a contract with Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. for a cost not to exceed $297,652 for design, engineering and oversight services of infrastructure construction in the project.
“Although the cost of SEH is higher than other proposing firms, the PMT unanimously agrees that the overall quality, experience and capacity SEH brings to the table substantially outperforms all other proposing engineering firms,” according to a memo from the project management team.
The board tonight will also take up a final plat for the first phase of Maple Fields, a residential subdivision being developed by Neumann Developments. The plat for the entire subdivision, approved in December, showed a new road called Maple Fields Boulevard coming west off of Maple Road, which will connect to another new road called Maple Fields Circle, entirely within the subdivision to be constructed.
The subdivision is laid out for about 76 acres, on the west side of Maple Road, south of Sherman Road and Western Avenue.
The first phase will include 35 home lots, to be laid out across the northern section of the development. The plat to be voted on tonight would allow the developer to proceed with that phase, if it is approved.
The agenda also included an item for presentation on “TID 7 Commercial Development Marketing Framework – Christian Tscheschlok, Economic Development Washington County,” at the beginning of the agenda for tonight’s meeting. The meeting packet did not include any supporting materials for that item.
The full agenda and meeting packet for today’s meeting are available through the village’s website, www.villageofjacksonwi.gov.