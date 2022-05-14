JACKSON — The village is moving forward to expand a tax incremental finance district in Jackson, to assist development of a condo development.
The Village Board on Tuesday gave the all-clear to the village’s finance advisors coming on board to adjust the village’s TID 7, as well an agreement with the developer to construct some condos on the land being added to the district.
“The TID amendment services from Ehlers Public Finance Advisors was approved, and the predevelopment reimbursement agreement between the village and DFN properties LLC was approved by the Village Board,” Village Administrator Jen Keller said Wednesday.
A TID is a district where properties are largely removed from the normal tax rolls in which different taxing authorities, such as the city, county, school district and technical college, all receive tax dollars. While the base value of a TID’s properties – what they were worth at the time the TID was formed – continue to pay taxes to all relevant jurisdictions, the tax monies generated by new development or improvement during the TID’s lifetime all go back into the district.
The TID system is often used to fund infrastructure or development incentives, which allow for improvements and new projects which may not otherwise occur.
According to information from village documents, Jackson is looking at adding some land to the existing TID 7, to allow for a condo project. The process to do so, now moving forward, will take a couple of months to complete.
“The proposed services from Ehlers Finance Advisors relates to a boundary amendment to accommodate the request from a DFN Properties to amend TID 7 so the property can remain partially utilized for commercial and the northern portion of the lot developed for the construction of four two-unit condo buildings,” according to a memo from Keller to the Village Board.
Full details on the condo development are not yet available, as the plan is in preliminary stages pending the TID alteration to allow for it.
Village information stated the village has invested about $1.8 million in infrastructure for TID 7 thus far, including utilities and roadway. The TID has not produced any new development value or increment yet, but the condo project and another residential project planned to create workforce housing would each generate increment to pay down the infrastructure debt.
The reimbursement agreement the board approved with the condo developer set forth that the developer will reimburse the village for the costs of amending the TID.
Maple Fields subdivision
The Village Board on Tuesday also gave final approval to the developer’s agreement for the first phase of the Maple Fields single-family subdivision which is planned for upcoming construction.
The preliminary plat for the subdivision as a whole was approved by the Plan Commission and Village Board in December. The plat shows 100 total lots for about 76 acres, on the west side of Maple Road, south of Sherman Road and Western Avenue.
Phase one, which will now proceed, is set to include 35 homes across the north half of the subdivision land.