JACKSON — The Coffeeville Company in Jackson is having a sixth anniversary celebration on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., with live music and coffee giveaways while supplies last, to celebrate the anniversary, and to thank the community for its support over the past couple of years.
“With the pandemic it’s been very hard as a small business, but we have a very supportive Jackson community and other surrounding communities,” said Operations Manager Sandra Gaeth. “It was nice to have the support through that pandemic and we want to thank our customers for that support.”
June 18 will make six years to the day that Coffeeville opened their doors to customers in Jackson. According to Gaeth, it has been great to see the support from the community during what have been trying times for many small businesses.
“We have our regular customers who come in every day. They love supporting Coffeeville,” said Sandra. “They come through drive-thru. They come inside. We’ve built that rapport with them and that relationship with them. It’s heartwarming to know they come back and get the same service every day that they are looking for, and building that customer service with that customer, that relationship, is just heartwarming for our employees to know they are willing to come back every single day.”
The celebration will feature over $500 of random coffee giveaways throughout the day, according to a post on Coffeeville’s Facebook page.
Gaeth believes that they will be bags of whole bean coffee for customers to take home.
There will also be live music from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to Gaeth. Eugene Gruber will be playing acoustic covers and originals during that time, according to a post on his Facebook page.
Gaeth said the event is not only to thank the community for their great support, but the Coffeeville staff as well.
“We have some long-term employees who have been there since day one,” said Gaeth. “Obviously, employees come and go, but we still have our standing group of employees there.”
The sixth anniversary isn’t the only exciting news for the Coffeeville Company this year. Gaeth said they are in the process of renovating an old train depot building they moved to 2825 N. Brookfield Road in Brookfield for a new location that is expected to open in the spring of 2023.
If you are looking for a cup of joe Saturday and want the chance to win some free coffee beans, listen to some soothing music or to just offer your congratulations, stop at Coffeeville Company, N168-W20101 Main St. in Jackson.