WEST BEND — Keller, Inc. announced that it has been chosen as the general contractor for two projects in West Bend, on Thursday.
According to the releases, Keller will be the general contractor for a 9,924-square-foot boat showroom building project for Cedar Lake Sales and Service as well as for a 5,193-square-foot addition, remodel and mezzanine building project for Lifetime Auto Sales & Service.
The boat showroom for Cedar Lake Sales and Service will be constructed at 3820 Highway 33 in West Bend and the Lifetime Auto Sales & Service project location is 4575 Highway 33, West Bend, according to the releases.
For more information on Keller, Inc., visit kellerbuilds.com.